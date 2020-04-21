OTISFIELD — The East Otisfield Baptist Church food pantry is open the fourth Friday of every month, for Otisfield residents only.

Volunteers ask what it is needed, pack a box of what is available and load it in the car trunk. The church is located at 231 Rayville Road. The next dates that the pantry will be open are Friday, Apr. 24 and Friday, May 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

« Previous

filed under: