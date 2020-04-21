Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are teaming up again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have agreed to a deal that would reunite the retired tight end with his longtime quarterback in Tampa Bay.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Schefter also reported that Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed that Gronkoswki had agree to play for the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski retired after helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII in February 2019. The Patriots still hold his rights, necessitating the trade.

Schefter also reported that Gronkowksi has already taken and passed a physical, clearing was was reportedly the only obstacle in the trade.

Update: Rob Gronkowski already has taken his physical in Boston with a neutral physician and is awaiting the official results, though one source added he believes he passed “with flying colors.” Once physical is passed, Gronkowki will be a Buc and reunited with Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Brady signed with the Buccaneers last month.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: