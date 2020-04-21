Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are teaming up again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have agreed to a deal that would reunite the retired tight end with his longtime quarterback in Tampa Bay.

Schefter also reported that Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed that Gronkoswki had agree to play for the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski retired after helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII in February 2019. The Patriots still hold his rights, necessitating the trade.

Schefter also reported that Gronkowksi has already taken and passed a physical, clearing was was reportedly the only obstacle in the trade.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers last month.

