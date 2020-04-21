DEAR SUN SPOTS: My driver’s license renewal notification is due May 12. I can’t renew it at this time because the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is closed due to the virus. I tried to call the number on the card (207) 624-9000, ext. 52114, without luck. I would appreciate any help you can give me.

Thank you so much for your wonderful column. I read it daily and it’s the high spot of my day. It’s great!

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My car registration is due in April. How can I renew this? I don’t have a computer.

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: Please don’t worry about registering your vehicles. You have enough to think about right now. When Gov. Janet Mills declares that our state of emergency is over, you will have 30 days to take care of business.

This message was posted on the Bureau of Motor Vehicles website at maine.gov on March 20, and I am printing it is its entirety for your reference.

“Please be aware that during this time of civil emergency, all Bureau of Motor Vehicle services will be delayed.

Motor vehicle and trailer registrations, including all temporary registrations and any fuel use decals that expire during the state of emergency will be extended.

This applies to registrations issued by municipalities or the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and also to temporary registrations issued by dealers. The State of Maine recognizes the need of individuals, families, and businesses for transportation, work and commerce during the emergency. These registrations can be renewed after the emergency ends.

Registrations issued by a municipality, including temporary registrations, are deemed extended until 30 days following the termination of the state of emergency pursuant to P.L. 2019, ch. 617, F-1 , emergency laws approved by the governor on March 18.

Other registrations, including temporary registrations, will be extended until 30 days following the termination of the state of emergency pursuant to the emergency provision of 29-A MRSA 405(4).

Please call the central office of the Department of the Secretary of State at 626-8400 if you have an emergency related to BMV that is not addressed by these registration extensions.”

Related Updated coverage of the coronavirus outbreak is free to read

DEAR SUN SPOTS: It’s the time of year for our senior population to sign up and receive their Senior Farm Share allotment for 2020. The Senior Farm Share Program offers seniors a $50 share (FREE!) with the farm of their choice of fresh local fruits and vegetables. There are three participating farms in the Greater Auburn/Lewiston area for seniors to choose from, Blackies (786-0005) on Minot Avenue, Whiting’s Farm on Summer Street (777-5129) and Valley View Farm (320-1969) on Sopers Mill Road. Sign up this year is easy, but shares will go fast so get your share today. There is one per senior per year.

— Kathy, no town

ANSWER: There are other farms in western Maine that participate. To find participating farms in your area call the Maine Senior FarmShare Program at 287-7526 or email the Maine Senior FarmShare Program at [email protected] . You can also contact the Area Agency on Aging by calling 1-877-353-3771.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: