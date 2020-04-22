Lithuanian Heritage Club meeting canceled
RUMFORD — In the interest of public safety, the Wednesday, May 6, Lithuanian Heritage Club meeting has been canceled.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer
-
Nation / World
The Latest: First U.S. virus deaths earlier than previously thought
-
Uncategorized
Gould Academy hosting college admissions info session
-
Connections
Lewiston Adult Ed teachers using online tools
-
Connections
USM/LA Senior College goes virtual