100 Years Ago: 1920

W. H. Ward of Lewiston has opened an up-to-date confectionary and ice cream parlor in the old Callahan, store on Lisbon Street, to be known as Ward’s Spa. Thoroughly modern in equipment, the store is very attractive. A complete line of fancy groceries will also be carried, and fruits in season.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A former Lewiston resident, after 18 years as a career man in the United States Navy, became an Army Sergeant several weeks ago. The transformation was through the magic eye of a moving picture camera and the sailor-turned-soldier was Chief Boatswains Mate Roger A. Thomas. son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Thomas of 9 Myrtle St., Lewiston. All of this came about when the Ishihara Production Company, while filming the movie entitled “The Walking Major” at Beppu in the Pacific asked to borrow ten Navy men from the Sasebo Base, to play the parts of soldiers. Stars of the film are Dale Robinson and Frank Sinatra Jr.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The United Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross will hold its annual Bowl-A-Thon on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. Rocky Giberti, coordinator, said it is not a tournament, but a way to give bowlers of all ages and classifications a chance to bowl three games while benefiting the Red Cross. All the bowler has to do is bring in at least $25 in pledges to be eligible. In addition, those who do not own bowling shoes will be loaned shoes. Giberti said the grand prize will be determined not by the highest score but by the highest dollar amount of pledges. The prize will be an all-expense paid stay of three days and two nights at the Bethel Inn Resort, redeemable though October of 1996. Pledge sheets may be picked up up at the United Valley Chapter Office at 70 Court Street in Auburn.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

