The political divide has eased somewhat as America faces a common enemy — the coronavirus. When the threat of the virus arrived, most people heeded the advice of experts and isolated themselves. As a result, the spread of the disease has begun to abate.

On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, why not learn from that lesson in cooperation and respect for science? Let’s apply it to the threat of climate change.

We know climate change is the cause of increased storm intensity, droughts, coastal flooding and glacial melting, yet leaders seem paralyzed. Scientists and economists have come out strongly in favor of a carbon fee and dividend policy to mitigate these changes. But the politicization of climate change has stymied action.

When Earth Day began in 1970, politicians on both sides of the aisle came together, enacting policies to protect the Earth.

A bipartisan bill, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, would be an effective first step toward addressing the national dependence on fossil fuels — the major driver of climate change. Fossil fuel companies would pay a fee; the money would be collected and disbursed to U.S. households. It would create a healthier, more stable, more prosperous nation by driving down carbon pollution and unleashing American technology innovation and ingenuity. Thousands of economists have endorsed the plan.

As the economy is rebuilt, post-virus, it should be done in a way that will limit greenhouse gases, giving us clean, healthy air and green jobs while putting money in our pockets.

Roberta Brezinski, Durham