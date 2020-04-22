Spruce Mountain Primary School

Diane Berry began working for Regional School Unit 73 as a special education teacher at the high school, later moving to the elementary school as a resource room teacher for Kindergarten – grade 3. She is currently working in a resource room at the primary school. She has two adult sons and two standard poodles. She and husband, Randy, have been married almost 37 years. Her hobbies are varied depending on the season. A few things she enjoys are reading, skiing, snowmobile riding, gardening, swimming, golf, and hiking.

Spruce Mountain Elementary/Middle schools

Dan Labonte has taught music in the Spruce Mountain District since 2012. He teaches general music at the elementary school and chorus at the middle school. During the fall he is the musical director of the high school musical and in the springtime, he directs the middle school musical. He graduated from the University of Maine with a bachelor of music education in 2000. Besides teaching he enjoys performing music on trombone around the state of Maine playing in pits for musicals, big bands, and orchestras. During his time off from music, he enjoys attending his children’s events and activities. His free time is spent relaxing down on the lake with his wife and family.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Cherry Poirier is an education technician for the Life Skills Program, grades 6-8, at the middle school. She graduated from the University of Southern Maine in May 2015, and started as a substitute for RSU 73 the following September. She was hired full-time in February 2019. Her favorite part of the job is making students smile. She loves all things creative; music, art, photography, writing children’s books, videography, and playing her guitar in the hall at the end of the school day. She also loves to spend time with her husband, two daughters, a cat and two dogs. When the weather is nice you will find her hiking, swimming, and enjoying nature.

Spruce Mountain High School

Dianne Fenlason is a graduate of Plymouth State College in Plymouth, New Hampshire. She is starting her 31st year teaching music, the last 24 in this district. She has been a music festival host, adjudicator and guest conductor throughout the state of Maine. She is also a Phase V member of the Maine Arts Leadership Initiative and a Little Kids Rock teacher of modern music. As a trumpet player Dianne has been a member of the Kennebec Performing Arts, the Edith Jones Project and plays often with the Opus One Big Band. She lives in Winthrop with her husband, Kevin, children, Madeline(18) and Matthew(15), and their dogs, Rosie and Daisey. She is an avid golfer and has coached the Spruce Mountain Golf Team since 2014. In her “spare” time she enjoys cooking, paper crafts and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. In the summer she can be found on the golf course and at her camp on Cobbosseecontee Lake.

