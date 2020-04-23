To the Editor:

On behalf of all the members of the Bethel Rotary Club, I would like to send our very best wishes to all as we navigate our lives around the COVID 19 pandemic. Our club, and our individual members, are more than happy to assist those in need, so please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Several of our members are involved with the Bethel Area Neighborhood Response Team (BANR), area churches, and other community organizations, but if there is a need that those initiatives are not able to meet, please contact us at [email protected]

We wanted to update all of you on potential and confirmed changes to our events that have needed to happen. Our annual May Day 5K, having been scheduled for Saturday, May 9th has been postponed to Sunday, September 20th. The first 100 registrants are guaranteed to receive a free t-shirt and all registrants 18 and under for either the 1 mile or 5K are FREE. The Presenting Sponsor of the event is the Bethel Family Health Center/Health Reach Network. Many thanks for their continued support! Registration for the event is NOW OPEN and can be done online at www.runreg.com/bethel-rotary-5K

As many of you know, our Spring Country Breakfast had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, but we are planning to have our Fall Breakfast in late November, with the exact date to be determined.

Our largest fundraiser of the year is our annual Yard Sale & Auction, which has always been held on a late June weekend. We are in hope that this pandemic will be in our rear-view mirror by then, but we will be waiting and watching for when it is safe to hold it, and we will let everyone know. If you have donations to the yard sale, please hold onto them until it is safe for our volunteers to pick up or, even better, to the week before the event so they can be delivered directly to Telstar HS.

So much of our world has been turned upside down due to this terrible health threat. One thing that has remained constant is our ability to help one another when times are tough. We are so blessed to live in such a caring community! As the famous Mr. Rogers once said, “When I was little and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

It is my honor to be a member of the Rotary Club of Bethel! If you have any interest in inquiring about membership, or have any other questions, please e-mail [email protected]

Tim LeConey

President

Robin Zinchuk

Public Image Chair

