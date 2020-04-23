Colby
WATERVILLE — Hannah Hartnett of Hebron, a member of Colby’s Class of 2021, was elected to membership in Phi Beta Kappa this spring. Membership in the society is one of the highest academic honors an undergraduate student can achieve. This honor is extended in recognition of students’ excellence as scholars and their dedication to liberal arts learning.
Hartnett, who is majoring in mathematical sciences with a concentration in statistics, is one of 52 students inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Colby this year. A graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, she is the daughter of Patrick and Tracey Hartnett of Hebron.
