Banana Ice Cream with Rhubarb Granita
The three parts of this healthy treat balance crunchy and creamy, sweet and tart! Plus it’s all natural, dairy free and no added refined sugar. Serves 2- You are going to want to double this recipe, but plan
ahead!
Ingredients:
3 very ripe bananas
1 lb rhubarb, roughly chopped
3 tbsp honey
½ cup water
1 cup pecans, roughly chopped
A pinch of salt
1. Peel the bananas, then put them into a freezer bag and leave in the freezer overnight.
2. To make the granita, place the rhubarb and 2 tablespoons of the honey in a saucepan with the water. Simmer for 15
minutes until the rhubarb is soft. Cool, then tip into a food processor and blitz until smooth. Pour the mixture into a shallow freezer proof container and place in the freezer.
3. After 30 minutes, use a fork to stir in any of the mixture that has frozen at the edges. Repeat this process four or five times, at 30-minute intervals, until the granita is semi-frozen all over with a granular texture and you are able to scrape off
soft spoonfuls.
4. Toast the pecans in a dry frying pan until they are slightly browned. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining honey and the salt. Tip the nuts on to grease proof paper and leave to cool.
5. Remove the bananas from the freezer and put them into a food processor. Blitz until completely smooth and thick. This
should take 3–5 minutes.
6. Fill each glass with a spoonful of pecans, then some banana ice cream, then granita. Repeat, finishing with a final sprinkle of granita.
