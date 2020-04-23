JAY — A week after an explosion rocked the Androscoggin Mill, owner Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC restarted two of its paper machines at the mill.

The restart follows a ruptured digester that occurred April 15.

The A4 and A5 machines are now running around the clock and customer service and sales personnel are taking orders from customers, according to a company news release sent out by Roxie Lassetter on Thursday morning.

The mill is using pulp produced by Pixelle mills in Chillicothe, Ohio, and Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, where the company is based and supplemental purchased pulp.

The Androscoggin Mill’s onsite pulping equipment has capacity to process all incoming pulp.

Recent investments in refining equipment will enable the paper machines to produce at the normal quality and output levels.

“Our team in Androscoggin has performed exceptionally. First and foremost, we will always remember that immediately following the rupture, they utilized their training, skill, and bravery to safely shut down operations. Likewise, we will always be grateful there were no injuries, and no environmental impact,” Tim Hess, Pixelle president and chief executive officer, said in the release.

The mill will continue assessment, root cause analysis, clean-up of the affected site as soon as conditions allow, and evaluation of potential options for future long-term pulp production. Clean-up and evaluation will require extended time, during which the third paper machine, which produced non-specialty grades, will not be operated, according to the release.

“We salute the determination that our employees exhibited in evaluating what needed to be done to safely restore manufacturing operations and executing their plan expertly in a matter of days… We are grateful for the first responders; local, state and federal authorities, and our neighboring paper mills for their assistance.” Hess said.

