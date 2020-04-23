- Sheena Arsenault, 35, of Mexico, refusing to submit to arrest, assault, disorderly conduct, 1:30 a.m. April 15 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
- Eric Cole, 51, of Bethel, operating after suspension, obstructing government administration, assault on an officer, 6:24 p.m. April 14 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
- Keith Moxcey, 49, of Sumner, theft, 3:49 p.m. April 13 in South Paris by the Oxford Police Department.
- Steven Weeman, 36, of Sumner, theft, 5:06 p.m. April 13 in Paris by the Oxford Police Department.
- Jason Packard, 42, of Peru, domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, violating conditions of release, 4:53 p.m. April 16 in Peru by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
- Noah Blodgett, 21, of Rumford, domestic violence assault, 10:25 a.m. Sunday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Rickey Mines, 47, of West Paris, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating while suspended, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of fentanyl, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, 9:05 a.m. Monday in Woodstock by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
- Kane Page, 21, of Oxford, domestic violence assault, unlawful sexual contact, 5:03 p.m. Sunday in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
