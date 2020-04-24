LIVERMORE FALLS — Two town boards will hold separate teleconferences next week to continue reviewing the municipal budget for 2020-21.
The Budget Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday. To join call 860-4121. No other number is needed, Town Manager Stephen Gould said Friday.
Selectmen will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. To join call 560-0523 on a landline or 207-560-0523 on a cellphone. Once answered, enter the conference number 408537.
In another announcement, the Transfer Station will be closed Tuesday to pave the area.
