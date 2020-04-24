100 Years Ago: 1920

No better concert will be given in Lewiston this year than the Boston artists, Edith Bullard and Jacques Hoffman will furnish Wednesday, at 8 p.m., Bates College Chapel. Reserved seats $1.50; other seats $1.00.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Miss Marilyn Wilkinson, who has charge of costuming for the forthcoming production of “Camelot” by the Community Little Theater Association, has issued an urgent call for women skilled with the needle to help with the making of costumes. The cast is unusually large, about 65, making the costuming a much more demanding than usual. Anyone interested may contact Miss Wilkinson at her home, 31 Loring Ave., Auburn.

25 Years Ago: 1995

There’s nothing like a little job shadowing to prepare kids for the real world. At least that’s what Rumford Community Hospital believes and offers a special opportunity to put this credo into action. Thursday is National Take Your Daughter to Work Day, which began three years ago to encourage girls to explore non-traditional career aspects. RCH participated for the first time last year, and this year has opened up the to include sons as well as daughters in the renamed “Take Your Kid to Work.” According to RCH Human Resources Assistant Sara Herbert, about 26 children of hospital employees will accompany their parents to work Thursday.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: