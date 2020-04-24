Twenty-eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maine and three more people have died.

Vital signs ICU beds: 313 total, 159 available

Ventilators: 314 total, 287 available

Alternative ventilators: 394 total and available

Maine now has 965 confirmed cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and 47 deaths.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to provide more information at his daily briefing at 2 p.m. He’ll be joined by Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman.

So far, 152 people have been hospitalized at some point and 39 remained hospitalized as of Friday, 17 in critical care and seven on a ventilator.

In addition to the new cases, 14 more people have recovered, bringing that total to 499. The number of active cases, 419, is up slightly from Thursday.

It’s still difficult to draw conclusions about Maine’s numbers because testing remains limited, although capacity has continued to ramp up.

Over the last 10 days, the state has seen an average of 23 new cases per day, compared to an average of 28 over the previous 10-day period. However, the last 10 days have seen a total of 27 deaths, compared to 10 over the previous 10-day period.

Long-term care facilities continue to see a high number of cases and deaths, including five new deaths reported Thursday at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

In addition to the confirmed cases, Maine had processed 16,784 negative tests as of Wednesday. Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, the state updates negative tests only once a week.

Maine remains in good shape when it comes to critical care beds and ventilators. As of Friday, there were 159 of 313 beds available across the state, as well as 287 of 314 ventilators available, plus 394 alternate ventilators.

Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday said her administration is moving closer to a plan for reopening the economy in a cautious, gradual manner, but she also warned that life “will not return to normal soon.”

“The approach we take is defined by flexibility, practicality, listening and continued communication,” she said Thursday while talking about her guidelines for reopening the state. “It’s not measured by hard lines, or fixed timetables or dubious deadlines.”

There is broad consensus among public health experts on four critical conditions for a safe reopening: at least two weeks of declining case numbers; widespread access to testing; a track and trace system to find and isolate people who may have been exposed to the virus, and, if available, an accurate antibody test to determine who may be immune.

Mills has not committed firmly to those points but said the Maine CDC is developing criteria that will be finalized and released soon. She also has said she wants input from the business community on how to reopen safely and she announced Thursday the creation of a portal through the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The governor does face a decision soon on whether to extend or let expire her stay-at-home order, which runs through April 30.

