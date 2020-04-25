WELCOME, N.C. — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.
The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection.
A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.
Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is “a small sacrifice” for him to make.
Earnhardt died in a crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.
The eBay site for the auction doesn’t list a deadline for bidding on items.
Richard Childress Racing is based in Welcome, North Carolina.
