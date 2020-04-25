MASON TOWNSHIP – Matthew Albion Hodgdon reached out to Jesus and passed from this life this day, April 22, 2020. Matthew retired from Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry as the park manager of Grafton Notch State Park. He was employed many years at local ski shops and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force.He loved swimming with friends at the inn pool, casting a fly, walking the dogs, feeding the hummingbirds, stuffing another log in the woodstove, and spending extra time talking someone’s ear off at the post office. His fellow parishioners provided him with much thoughtful guidance. He had an awe of natural things such as the wind and snow that comes down to us in Mason off of Caribou Mountain.His bucket list included a trip to Sable Island, Canada, meet and talk to Sherpa guides in Nepal, and go to Talladega. Surviving is his beloved wife, Elizabeth Bailey Hodgdon of Mason Township. Also surviving are his mother, Jacqueline Thompson Brady of Scarborough; stepmother, Paula Hodgdon of Hollis; sisters, Lileen Anderson of Juno Beach, Fla., Janet Hodgdon Harrison and husband Chuck of Gorham, Camela Hodgdon-Parker and husband Michael of Scarborough, Jacobie Beaudoin and husband David of Saco, Jerri Greenwood and husband David of Singer Island, Fla. and Scarborough, brother, William Brady and wife Dianne of Scarborough. He also leaves sister-in-law, Susan W. Bailey and brother-in-law, James E. Bailey of Amesbury, Mass.; nieces and nephews, Toni, Jaye, Jack, Christopher, Jonathan, Phil, Nicholas, Cameron, Jacob, Brady, Justin, Ian, Erin, Doug, Sarah, Kenny, and Anna.And his two beloved dogs, Nine-Three and Parmachenee Belle. Matthew was predeceased by his father H. Sturgis Hodgdon; and stepfather, Hugh G. Brady. A celebration honoring Matthew will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 37 Vernon St., Bethel.In lieu of flowers contributions in Matthew’s memory may be made to:Pleasant Valley Bible ChurchP.O. Box 91West Bethel, ME 04286OrBethel Food BankP.O. Box 232Bethel ME 04217

