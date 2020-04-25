AUBURN – Roger R. Gagné, 63, of Lewiston, passed away April 23, 2020 comfortably beside his loving wife and daughter at Androscoggin Home Hospice, Auburn, after his courageous fight with cancer. Roger was born on Nov. 26, 1956, to the late Alfred and Irene Champagne Gagné. He was the youngest sibling of three sisters and one brother. After school, Roger joined the Navy in 1975 to serve his country four years. He often enjoyed reminiscing his navy life to his daughter. Roger also joined the TD Bank staff for over 10 years loving every moment, especially the long-standing connections to his fellow co-workers.As a person, Roger was a hands-on man who loved doing yard work or tinkering in the garage. He was always working on a project listening to his favorite classic rock tunes. When not working, Roger would be found playing board games and cards with his daughter. Weekends would find the family on trips to the mall, Mt. Washington or relaxing by the family-built fire pit. Roger is survived by his wife of 23 years, Malika Gagné; daughter, Jaime Gagné, both of Lewiston; son, Ian McLean, his wife Rebecca McLean, two grandchildren of Cranston, Rhode Island; his sister, Rose and her husband John Rogalla of Marseilles, Ill. He is also predeceased by his brother, Joseph Gagné, and sisters, Yvette LaChapelle and Aline Caron.Due to current circumstances a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

