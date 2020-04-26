HIRAM — A Hiram man is dead after shooting at police during a standoff on Tripptown Road in Hiram on Saturday morning.

According to Maine State Police Col. John Cote, the incident began Thursday night when deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department investigated reports that Reed Rickabaugh, 59, of Tripptown Road had shot at his neighbors’ home. When deputies attempted to speak with Rickabaugh, he spoke only through a closed door.

Friday night, deputies returned to Rickabaugh’s residence and he answered armed with a handgun, shooting at deputies and striking a vehicle. The deputies took cover and instructed Rickabaugh to drop his weapon. Rickabaugh went back into his residence, and members of the Maine State Tactical Response team arrived on scene.

During the standoff, Rickabaugh shot at police multiple times, striking vehicles. Around 10:45 a.m., Rickabaugh exited his residence and shot at officers. He was shot dead by Maine State Police Trooper G.J Naigle and Cpl. Paul Casey.

Both have been placed on administrative leave, as is protocol during fatal police shootings. Cote said the Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting.

