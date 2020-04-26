Portland police say a man wearing a blue face mask entered the Shaw’s Supermarket on Auburn Street last Thursday afternoon and robbed a cashier, claiming he had a gun.

Lt. Robert Martin, spokesman for the police department, said the robber remained at large Sunday evening. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Portland police posted two surveillance photographs on their Facebook page that show the man, who was wearing a blue mask over his nose and mouth, entering and leaving the store, which is in the Northgate Shopping Center.

The man, who left the supermarket with an undisclosed amount of cash, never displayed a weapon, Portland police said. He was wearing a hooded jacket or sweatshirt. There were several customers and employees in the store at time of the robbery – 2:41 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect fled the area on foot, crossing Auburn Street and passing through a parking lot across the street before entering a vehicle was that was parked on Washington Avenue behind Bath Savings Bank.

“Because of his disguise we can only say that the suspect is a male,” Portland police said in a news release. “He was wearing all dark clothing, including gloves, sunglasses, a blue mask, a light colored baseball cap and light colored footwear.”

Portland police are asking Washington Avenue residents to check footage from surveillance cameras to see if the man’s photograph was taken. Anyone with information about him or the robbery should contact the Portland Police Department at 874-8479.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: