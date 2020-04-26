A wave of nostalgia might wash over people as they enter the Nathan Clifford Residences. Community spirit emanates from this historic building in Portland’s Oakdale neighborhood, where, for over 100 years, elementary school children passed through these wide, gleaming hallways and oversized doors.

As the educational phase of the building ended, the neighborhood joined in re-imagining its future during the renovation process that was completed in 2015. The award-winning project by Developers Collaborative preserved details like a 1940s chalk mural and outside, a “wash fountain” sink from a boys’ bathroom was transformed into an actual fountain among residents’ garden plots. The playground and green space remain open for neighborhood use.

The original architecture along with the redesign strengthen the friendly bonds within the building. Residents share a fitness room, library and gathering space with kitchen. In-unit laundry, efficient gas heating and central air are standards for each unit. There are also two guest suites to rent for out of town visitors—a favorite is in the former Principal’s Office.

Of 22 condo units in the building, two are currently for sale, both with two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. These contemporary, loft-style homes have high-end finishes as well as charming original details, like a vintage chalk board and gorgeous wood built-ins. Living in a former classroom also means having gloriously oversized windows that wash the soaring wall space with sunshine.

The Oakdale neighborhood is just minutes to the Portland peninsula, Back Bay, Deering Oaks Park, USM and highways. Learn more about these units and the history of this remarkable residence at nathancliffordcondominium.com

Unit 101 is listed at $410,700 and Unit 206 is listed at $451,400, both by Ed Gardner of Gardner Real Estate Group in Portland. Please contact Ed at 207-427-3637; 207-415-4493 or at [email protected].

