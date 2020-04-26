PEABODY, Mass. – Irene F. Clements Choate (nee Gibson), 88, died peacefully after a lengthy illness in Peabody, Mass. on April 23, 2020. She was born June 9, 1931, in Boston. She is predeceased by her parents, George and Mary Gibson (Campbell) of Stoughton Auto Express; her brother, George Gibson “Sonny” and her sister, Victoria Marshall; her first husband John F. Clements (1981), her second husband, Paul A. Choate (2007); her son, George F. Clements (2008); and her grandson, Gregory Clements (2015).Irene worked at Stoughton courthouse where she met John F. Clements, wed in 1953, and had seven children together. The family lived in Stoughton, Mass., Shelton, Derby and Oxford, Conn., and moved to Auburn in 1973, where she lived for 45 years. In her declining years, she lived in Danvers, and Peabody, Mass. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and was highly respected by those who knew her.Irene worked as a court reporter, a paralegal for Attorney John Whalen, and at various law firms in the area. She was a long-time communicant of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lewiston, then Sacred Heart of Auburn. In 1993 Irene married Paul A. Choate and gained a second family. They travelled frequently to many states to visit with their families. Irene was a loving mother, Nana, and Nanabanana, who always enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her many friends whom she enjoyed. She was an avid collector whose hobbies included knitting, crocheting, and genealogy. Irene is survived by her children, George F. (dec’d) (Bianca) Clements, John F. (Jane) Clements Jr., Mary F. Clements (Bob) Pajak, Mark F. (Margaret) Clements Sr., Keith F. (Sue) Clements, Kevin F. (Judy) Clements, and Stephen F. (Trish) Clements; her grandchildren, George (Adrianne) Clements, Jessica (Rudy Celli) Clements, John (Stephanie) Clements III, Tristan (Lisa) Kippax, Kathryn Pajak (Kevin Strzelczyk), Meghan Clements, Mark (Stacy) Clements Jr., Maureen (German) Hernandez, Meredyth (Chris) Rinaldi, Christopher (Nicole) Clements, Justin Clements, Caitlin Clements, Carley Clements, Stephen Clements Jr., Teague Clements, Sara Tatnall and Josh Tatnall; and her great-grandchildren, Marcus and Miriam Clements, Jordan, Lisa and Connor Kippax, Marco and Mateo Hernandez, and Noah Clements. Irene is also survived by Paul’s (then Irene’s) children, Martha (Roger) Chabot, Elizabeth Choate (Brian Curtis); and Andrew (Karen) Choate; grandchildren, Aaron Chabot, Adrien (Katie) Chabot, Breanna (Daniel) Allard, and Rhaina (Todd) Goewey, Celena (Nathan) Gardner, Joshua Goudreau, Rebekah, Ruth and Thomas Choate; and 11 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a future date. Condolences, donations, and a way to sign up to be notified of funeral arrangements once they have been scheduled can be found online at www.albert-burpee.com . Arrangements are under the care of the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, Lewiston.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irene’s name to:Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living240 Lynnfield St.Peabody, MA 01960 or Care Dimensions Hospice75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102Danvers, MA 01923

