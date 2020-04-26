They take care of us when we’re sick, fix our cars, get us to work or the doctor’s, stock our grocery shelves and make it possible for us to put food on our tables. Essential workers can’t stay safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic. While some of us cope with the problems of social isolation and unemployment at home, essential workers often work more hours than ever, have daily contact with the public, and face increased risk of encountering the deadly virus. Thanks to all of them. Here are the faces of a few.
