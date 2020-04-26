Androscoggin County
• Jenna Beaulieu, 26, of Litchfield, on charges of assaulting an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and disorderly conduct, 11:33 p.m. Saturday, at 4 Javen Dr.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Looking Back on April 27
-
Uncategorized
Thanks for canning jars, paper and mail carriers, and food drive-thru workers
-
Columns & Analysis
Bailed-out CEOs should have skin in the game to keep them honest
-
Columns & Analysis
Counterpoint: Dr. Trump’s snake oil might cost lives
-
Columns & Analysis
Point: Government should not be a roadblock to patient treatment