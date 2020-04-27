There’s so much happening and so much not quite happening but intriguing nonetheless . . .

Let’s kick off this Buzz with Weed Mart Maine.

Vincent Gogan opened the new medical marijuana storefront earlier this month at 1459 Sabattus St. in Lewiston, the former longtime home of BJ’s Dairy Treat and, briefly, Grumpy’s Ice Cream.

Gogan’s previous shop, Legal Peaces, at 934 Lisbon St., first opened about six years ago and closed earlier this year after the building sold. He also had a shop of the same name over in Auburn that ran into issues with that city’s moratorium.

The new Sabattus Street location is one of the few retail spots he could find left, he said. A $6,000 conversion later and the former ice cream stand fit the bill.

Due to social distancing precautions, only three to four people are allowed inside at a time, so business has been good, “but not like it should be because of the whole COVID thing,” Gogan said.

And why the name Weed Mart Maine?

“I always wanted that name but Lewiston wasn’t ready” when he opened his first shop, he said, so at the time, he went with Legal Peaces instead.

And just down the road

410 Industries, LLC has proposed building a new 7,500-squarefoot warehouse/office at 1222 Sabattus St., near Larry’s Touchless Car Wash.

The project is going in front of the Lewiston Planning Board on Monday night, but there’s already a “coming soon” sign on the roadside for Roland’s Drywall Inc. and Twin City Construction.

The new construction will be in addition to the building with the four-bay garage already on the property. Project cost isn’t included in the application.

Pre-happenings?

In the last week, readers have asked about activity at the former Promenade Mall, now known as Gendron Place, in Lewiston and digging behind Hobby Lobby in Auburn.

Turns out there’s nothing to report, yet.

Lewiston city staff said no permits have been issued for a specific use at this time, but the remains of the former Flagship Cinema are coming out to make the space available for other uses.

In Auburn, that property is being actively marketed but has no plans yet, according to city staff.

And finally, in local sleep news

The online mattress review site Sleepopolis released the ranking of the top sleep cities in each state based on 10 measures that include smoking, drinking and obesity rates, physical inactivity and air pollution.

Cumberland ranks no. 1, Poland no. 41, Turner no. 47, Sabattus no. 48, Lisbon no. 50, Paris no. 53, Auburn no. 54, Lewiston no. 59 and Rumford no. 60.

The accompanying press release also notes that: “Lewiston residents are getting 16 hours extra sleep (per month) by working from home during lockdown.”

Hope they’re a good, fitful 16 hours.

Fun facts for your next dinner party, when we’re able to have them again.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: