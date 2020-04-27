Gov. Janet Mills said Monday she expects to announce her plan for reopening the state’s economy in the coronavirus pandemic and extending a stay-at-home executive order on Tuesday.

Mills did not give a specific timetable for any reopening but said priority will likely be given to businesses that can maintain social distance and minimize interactions between employees and customers.

“Those businesses will be among the first to open,” she said at a media briefing with Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Those that cannot do that will be among the last.”

The governor said if COVID-19 cases increase significantly after reopening begins, the state will shut down businesses again to keep the virus from spreading. She said she expects to extend the stay-at-home order, which expires Thursday, because social distancing needs to remain in effect.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported one additional death and eight new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday. Maine CDC officials said agency director Dr. Nirav Shah did not participate in the briefing but is expected to rejoin the briefings on Tuesday.

Maine had 1,023 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus and a total of 51 deaths statewide, according to the latest figures from the agency.

After accounting for the 51 deaths and the 549 people who have recovered from the disease, there were a total of 423 active cases in the state. That is a decrease of 10 active cases since Sunday, when the state reported a spike of 25 new cases. The Maine CDC also reported that 39 people were hospitalized from the virus — the same number as Sunday — with 16 of those individuals being treated in intensive care units.

Mills’ stay-at-home order requires Maine residents to remain at home except for “essential” activities, such as grocery shopping, going to the doctor, caring for a family member or livestock, exercising or commuting for an essential job.

Some governors have extended stay-at-home orders in their states as the virus continues to spread and cause additional deaths. At the same time, other governors are relaxing restrictions — to the dismay of many health officials — in order to reopen aspects of the badly damaged economy.

Mills said last week that she was working with Shah and other health officials, as well as representatives of the business community, to develop plans for lifting restrictions once it is safe to do so. But she has yet to outline specifics metrics that must be met before reopening different sectors Maine’s economy or the timing of stay-at-home order that expires on April 30.

Mills and Shah have said some of the key data they are tracking are infection and death rates but also hospitalizations and travel data. Governors across the country have also called on the federal government to help expand testing capacity so that states can better detect how widespread the virus is in the population.

State health officials caution that the number of cases in Maine is significantly higher than the 1,023 confirmed cases because many individuals with symptoms are not being tested. Due to limited capacity and a nationwide shortage of testing components, Maine CDC is giving top testing analysis priority to individuals who are hospitalized, residents or staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and healthcare workers.

An analysis of hospital data suggest that social and physical distancing practices are helping to reduce transmission rates and, therefore, are decreasing coronavirus-related hospitalizations. At the same time, the virus continues to exact a heavy toll on nursing homes and among Mainers over age 70, who make up the vast majority of deaths.

The Maine CDC building on Water Street in Augusta was closed over the weekend for cleaning and disinfection after an outside vendor who had been in the building earlier in the week tested positive for COVID-19. DHHS officials said only one Maine CDC employee had considerable contact with the vendor and that person was taking precautions. An agency spokesman said Shah’s absence from Monday’s briefing was “unrelated” to the closure or the infected vendor.

The closure did not affect COVID-19 testing analysis or epidemiology work because those operations happen at another building. The Water Street offices reopened by Monday.

This story will be updated.

