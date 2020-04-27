Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Jason Simmons, 43, of Poland, on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief, 8:20 p.m. Sunday at 56 Bragdon Hill in Poland.

Lewiston

• Justin Palmer, 30, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 9:12 p.m. Sunday at 5 Tanglewood Drive.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Allen Leland, 69, of Sabattus struck a stop sign at 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2015 Dodge driven by Leland and owned by Tara Henson of Sabattus had functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Brandon M. Therrien, 20, of New Gloucester swerved to miss a deer and struck a rock wall at 12:42 a.m. Saturday on Old Danville Road. The 2008 Pontiac driven by Therrien and owned by Kelly E. Walton of Auburn was towed.

