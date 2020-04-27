Auburn firefighter James Bradley hoses down hot spots Thursday afternoon at a woods fire in Turner. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Zach Walker-Elders dumps a load of leaves he just raked at his home on the corner of Maple and High Streets in Lisbon Tuesday morning. Instead of bagging the leaves and creating more work and waste, he burns them in a small pit and uses the ashes for compost and soil. Municipalities all over are struggling with an unusual high amount of debris left out on the curb this year. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
David Johnson, of Greene, left and his friend, Ernie Langlois, of Lewiston, cast into the Little River in Lisbon on Tuesday morning. The friends, using fly rods, were casting for trout in the frigid spring runoff. "We are both doing the social distancing thing and being really careful but it is getting tough . I have a 2-month-old grandchild I haven't seen in six weeks and it's driving me crazy." said Langlois as the pair set off, 6 feet apart, down the dirt path toward their fishing hole. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Bruce Brown displays one of the blades he used to cut the brush away from the banks of the Sabattus river and guardrails on the bridge in downtown Sabattus on Monday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Sarah Pratt, a Community Concepts Wellness Shelter attendant, walks across the basketball court at the Lewiston Armory on Wednesday morning after applying arrows on the tarp covering it to mark where the food line begins. The facility has been turned into a homeless shelter and for the next 60 days will be able to house and feed up to 60 homeless adults. They are not able to accept children. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Olivia Ouellette reacts after a plastic cup she picked up collapsed and startled her as she collected trash along Route 121 in Poland on Wednesday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Sheila Foley, owner of Attwood Farm & Kitchen in Poland, left, greets one of her customers on her porch where she has a cooler set up to facilitate no-contact pickups of her products. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Buck and Janice Inman work on their vegetable and flower gardens at their home in Lisbon Falls on Friday afternoon. The two have been building new beds and moving flowers to new locations on their property. "Because we're all quarantined and can't get out, it keeps us busy." said Buck. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Mia Rodriguez, 8, holds a thank-you sign and waves at the parade of cars circling the block near her home in Lewiston to wish her a Happy Birthday block to wish her a Happy Birthday on April 19. Mia had been hearing about drive-by birthday parades for kids who were unable to have a traditional birthday party due to social distancing guidelines, and asked her mom to help her plan one. Noah Wright, 6 and Emma Clark, 10, watched the parade with her. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Cory Bernatchez, owner of Top It Frozen Dessert Bar, places a customer's order into her ice cream cart on Thursday afternoon in Auburn. Bernatchez, who closed for a week in March, reopened with a no contact system, utilizing a mobile cart she used for birthday parties and weddings. Customers order, pay and build their customized sundaes online. Families have tailgated in front of the store, enjoying the popular Dirt Sundaes, a treat featuring a pinwheel toy, Oreo cookie "dirt" and gummy worms. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal