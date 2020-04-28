CMCC waives admissions application fee

AUBURN — Central Maine Community College has announced that it has waived the application fee for fall semester admission. Any student who applies to the College will have the $20 fee automatically waived. Anyone interested in applying for fall admission to CMCC can do so online by clicking the blue “Apply Now” button on the CMCC homepage at www.cmcc.edu. A high school diploma or completion of a state high school equivalency certificate (GED, HiSET) is required for admission. Additional requirements for certain programs are explained in the Admissions section of the CMCC website.

CMCC offers more than 40 career, technical, and transfer programs that prepare students for rewarding careers or transfer to four-year colleges and universities. The college boasts a wide range of services and activities, including residence halls, the Learning Commons, Math and Writing Centers, Mustang Fitness Center, and a new Esports Arena. A fully-lit, turf athletic complex opened last fall.

For assistance or more information, contact the Office of Admissions directly at [email protected] or 207-755-5273. The fall semester opens Aug. 31.

Paris Public Library is offering curbside and home delivery

SOUTH PARIS — Since the Paris Public Library building has been closed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the library’s collection is available through either curbside pick-up or home delivery. To request books, DVDs, audiobooks or other materials in the collection, search the library’s catalogue at MILS.maine.edu, limiting the search from “Entire Collection” to “Paris Public Library.”

Materials can be searched for by author, title or keyword. Any items found in a search with the status of “Available” should be on the library’s shelves and may be borrowed. Call the library at 207-743-6994 and leave a message or email [email protected] with the list. A member of the library’s staff will arrange a time for pick-up or delivery. All materials are cleaned with disinfectant before being distributed.

Any items not found in the library’s collection are unobtainable at this time due to the temporary shut-down of interlibrary loan services in the state.

To see the newest additions to the library’s collection, go to www.paris.lib.me.us. Under the page’s banner are tabs for new books, new children’s and young adult books, and new movies. Clicking on the tabs produces lists of materials added to the collection over the past couple of months.

The library also has e-books and digital audiobooks available through the cloud library app. The app is free and can be downloaded through most app stores. Contact the library to obtain an account number. Contact the library at 207-743-6994 or email [email protected] with questions, comments or concerns. The library’s Facebook page is also a source of up-to-date information.

The Table to offer free drive-by chili meals

NORWAY — The Table will hold free drive-by chili meals on Saturday, May 9, in front of the Norway Grange, Whitman Street, from 11 a.m. until the meals are gone. Guests can enter Whitman Street from Main Street and pull over in front of the Norway Grange and a Table member will bring the meal(s) to the passenger side window or back seat.

The Little Yellow Schoolhouse is being renovated to welcome small groups such as recovery and self-help groups and for mid-week simple services.

The April 3-C Clothing giveaway was canceled and it is hoped to hold the next one on Saturday, Sept. 26. Donations will be accepted once things open again.

The Table is a group made up of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community to offer chemical-free, family-friendly activities and support. For more information, email A-J at [email protected] and put The Table in the subject line.

St. Dom’s students offer help to front line medical staff

AUBURN — From prekindergarten through 12th grade, students at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston are involved in service, helping many in need around them while gaining a deeper understanding of community, generosity and responsibility. The assistance continues to be provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning.

“The Key Club is a service organization for students to volunteer in the school and around the community,” said Pamela Kay, a nurse and health educator at St. Dom’s. “Our club decided to donate what we would be selling in the canteen at school to the nursing staff of five different units, doctors and respiratory therapists at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.”

Trinity Jubilee Center wins grant

LEWISTON — Full Plates Full Potential, Maine’s only statewide child hunger organization, has announced the Androscoggin County 2019 16 County Summer Grant Competition winner. Trinity Jubilee Center will receive a $500 Summer Meals Program Grant to support its 2020 summer program. The competition was launched to highlight the critical work summer food programs do reaching the over 80,000 children who rely on school meals for basic nutrition.

“We are so proud of the Trinity Jubilee Center summer meals program. This summer they served 1,081 meals, which is an increase of 45 percent over 2018,” said Anna Korsen, Full Plates Full Potential’s program director. “Summer is an extremely challenging time for children affected by hunger. Our 16 County Grant Program aims to showcase and reward the best of summer programs across our state.”

Full Plates Full Potential is on a mission to end child hunger in Maine by partnering with nonprofit advocates, local businesses and restaurants, advocating for policy changes at the state level, granting funds and providing technical assistance to schools and hosting year-around events and fundraisers. Learn more at www.fullplates.org.

