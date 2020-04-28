YARMOUTH – Police said a Gardiner man was critically injured Tuesday afternoon after he struck a car driven by a Bridgton man on I-295 and crashed into a tree.

According to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Calvin Buzzell, 59, of Gardiner was his GMC truck when it sideswiped a Toyota Corolla driven by David Mai, 50, of Bridgton.

McCausland said Mai’s car struck a guardrail and crossed both lanes of traffic before stopped near the wire guardrail in the median.

Buzzell’s truck continued more than 1,000 feet down I-295 before crashing into a tree off the highway.

Both drivers were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, McCausland said.

Mai was treated and released, while Buzzell remains in critical condition.

McCausland said the southbound lanes around the scenes were closed for more than two hours.

