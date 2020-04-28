LEWISTON – Peter Patrick Clifford, 89, died April 23, 2020 in the Lewiston home where he was born the fourth of eight children to William H. Clifford, Sr. and Alice Sughrue Clifford. He was married to Marjorie St. Aubin Clifford for thirty-five years. Peter graduated from Lewiston High School in 1949, and received a B.A. in Government from Bowdoin College in 1955 after serving in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. He worked in Boston after graduation but soon returned to Lewiston where he was one of the founding partners of Bellegarde Custom Kitchens where he worked for over thirty years as a certified kitchen designer. Peter loved being on the water and was an accomplished boater and sailor who spent many relaxing hours on the ocean in OneBTwo. He enjoyed woodworking and showed his devotion to family members by making them furniture. He was very active in his St. Joseph Church when younger; volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital as an Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion and valet parker and was involved in leadership roles in the National Kitchen and Bath Association. Until his final days, Peter continued to read about the sea, history, and government. He was a kind, considerate, good man who had a keen understanding of human nature and wanted to be remembered as having “tried his best.” He was survived by his wife, Marjorie; and brothers Richard, Robert (Tookie), and David (Carmen); also nineteen nieces and nephews who always felt supported by Uncle Pete with his unconditional love and great sense of humor; Step-sons; Kevin (Claudia) and Sean (Claudia) Murphy; and nine adoring step-grandchildren. Peter was predeceased by his parents, a sister Constance E; three bothers and sister-in-laws, Jere (Betty), Paul J. (Ann), William H. Jr. (Cynthia), and his step daughter, Anne Elizabeth Murphy Lampal.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Peter and Paul. Condolences, donations may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:The Peter P. and Marjorie S. Clifford Endowed Fund for the benefit of Prince of Peace Parish, send toC.F.MEP.O. Box 799Portland, ME, 04214