AUBURN – Celeste L. Drapeau, 55, of Auburn, Maine passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. She was born in Lewiston, Maine on October 1, 1964, the daughter of Ronald and Jacqueline (Martel) Drapeau of Auburn, Maine.Celeste graduated from Edward Little High School in 1983 and shortly after high school she attained her CNA Degree through Clover Manor Nursing Home. She always had a special connection helping our aging Seniors. Eventually, Celeste went on to work as a Central Sterile Technician for Saint Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston for 25 years. Celeste was always a hard worker and loved by all who knew and worked with her. Celeste enjoyed Classical music, history books, and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed cooking. She would often have a specific music selected for the type of meal she was preparing. One favorite being songs sung in the background by Dean Martin while creating a meal of spaghetti and Italian meatballs. She made sure the volume was up so everyone could feel her passion. She was also an avid Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins Fan, often sporting the proper jersey on game day. Celeste had a strong Catholic faith. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish of Auburn before moving to Manchester, N.H. She recently became a parishioner at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester, N.H. She often helped out at the Rectory after masses serving coffee and donuts or helping out with special events and ceremonies. A special Thank You to Fr. Jason Jalbert and Sandy Gamache for your support of Celeste during her time in need. She was truly blessed to have you as part of her life. Celeste is survived by her father, Ronald Drapeau of Auburn; Sister Monique Eldridge and her husband Bruce of Palermo; Niece Jennifer Corriveau and husband Scott and children Brayden and Jordyn of Lewiston; Niece Chelsea Laflamme and daughter Savannah Perry of Kennebunk; Niece Kimberly Laflamme of Waterboro; Aunt Joan Dufresne of Laconia, NH; Aunt Georgette Mathiew of Auburn; Uncle Paul Martel and wife Joline of Sabattus; Aunt Michelle Robitaille and husband Conrad of Lewiston; Uncle William Martel, Jr. of Lewiston and many cousins in the Lewiston/Auburn area. Celeste was predeceased by her mother, Jacqueline in 2015. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Rest in peace. A service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Albert & Burpee Funeral Home of Lewiston, Maine. In honor of her memory, friends and family may make a donation to a charity of one’s choice in her name.

