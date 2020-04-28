DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Edward Little Class of 1970 will hold its 50th year reunion Oct 9-11. Invitations will go out soon. Email [email protected] for details.

— Sandy, no town

ANSWER: This is in response to Nancy (April 20 Sun Spots) who asked about the reunion. Fingers are crossed that we will be able to have celebratory gatherings, including the ability to greet one another with big hugs by then!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would anyone have a grotto for an outside statue that they no longer need? I’m willing to pay a small fee. I have a statue that I really enjoy having it outside, but it deteriorates quickly if not placed in something to protect it. Please call 333-7431 if you can help.

— Cecile, no town

ANSWER: These grottoes, that look similar to the opening of a cave, can be quite expensive if purchased new. I’m racking my brain to think of something you could repurpose that would be pleasing to the eye and keep your beloved statute under cover. I’m wondering if a Plexiglas dome used for plants or a wooden structure made from repurposed pallets would be nice enough for the statue. Readers, please share your ideas, and if you do have a spare grotto, Cecile has a new home for it!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the April 21 Sun Spots about vehicle registration, I have registered online for years. Last week I did go to Rapid Renewal on the state’s site as usual and registered my vehicle for 2020-21. At the end of the task, I saw that the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is closed and this may well result in the delay of being mailed the updated registration and stickers.

— Marc, Lewiston

ANSWER: Yes, you can still go online and go through the process as usual and yes, there will be a (I think a considerable) delay in receiving your new stickers in the mail.

Many folks, for various reasons, still go to their town office or to their local Bureau of Motor Vehicles to do this task. Just know that if your registration is due now and you can’t or prefer not to renew your paperwork online, you will not be penalized for it. You will have 30 days from the time the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is opened again to take care of business, so rest easy in this regard.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I don’t know if you have received any responses to the question a reader asked about Spring Road in Auburn (April 3 Sun Spots), but I have an answer. When I moved to the area 45 years ago, a wonderful spring was there. We filled jugs there every week for a number of years. Unfortunately, when the water was tested, contamination was found and the spring was closed to the public. I would guess the closure was at least 30 years ago.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: This is really interesting. If anyone else knows about this spring, what type of contamination was present, and exactly when it was closed, I’d love to hear about it.

