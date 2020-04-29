State health officials reported one new death and 16 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as the Mills administration prepared to relax some restrictions on businesses later this week.

According to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are at least 1,056 confirmed cases in the state of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of deaths in Maine rose from 51 to 52.

While the confirmed cases only show a portion of COVID-19’s presence in Maine because of limited testing, the new figures once again suggest that the virus curve may be flattening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases — calculated by deducting the 52 deaths and 615 recovered individuals from total cases to date — fell below 400 on Wednesday for the first time since April 12. Maine CDC reported 389 active cases on Wednesday.

Thirty-two people were hospitalized, down one from Tuesday, while the number of patients in critical care beds or connected to respiratory ventilators held steady at 17 and seven, respectively.

Such data will be key to the timing of Gov. Janet Mills’ plan to begin a phased reopening of Maine’s partially shuttered economy. Many sectors of Maine’s tourism industry would likely remain largely shut down, at least to out-of-state visitors, well into the summer, however.

Mills said Tuesday that beginning on Friday, additional businesses will be allowed to resume serving customers on-site as long as they commit to following strict safety protocols to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

Those businesses or activities include barbershops and hair salons, auto dealerships and car washes, drive-in movie theaters, hunting and fishing guides, some state parks and pet groomers. Additionally, hospitals and other health care facilities will be allowed to resume offering elective surgeries or other procedures.

Maine residents will be allowed to use these services as well as engage in other essential activities already allowed, including grocery shopping, seeking health care or pharmaceuticals, caring for a family member of livestock, exercising outdoors, or commuting to an essential job. But the statewide stay-at-home order restricting other activities will be extended from Thursday to May 15.

If the virus continues on a downward trajectory in Maine, Mills’ plan calls for relaxing restrictions on hotels, restaurants, fitness centers and campgrounds on June 1 but only for Maine residents or out-of-state visitors who have met a 14-day quarantine requirement. Additional businesses would open in July or August.

“If the Maine CDC detects any resurgence of the virus, we will move quickly to halt progression through the stages and re-implement restrictions to protect your health and safety,” Mills said on Tuesday.

The multi-stage plan has received mixed reviews from business leaders. Hotels, campgrounds, charter boats, bars and other important cogs in Maine’s multi-billion dollar tourism industry may miss much of the summer season if a 14-day quarantine is still required in July and August for out-of-state visitors.

Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, is scheduled to join Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah to answer questions during a 2 p.m. daily briefing.

This story will be updated.

