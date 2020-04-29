PORTLAND – Kenneth A. Waugh, 87, of Swift River Road in Byron, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.He was born in Mexico on Nov. 30, 1932 to William J. and Obeline (Arsenault) Waugh.On July 25, 1955 he married Anita M. Wedge, with whom he shared five children.Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Korean war. He was employed as a Millwright with Oxford Paper Company for 40 years and was a member of the 25 and 40 clubs. Kenneth was a member of the Parish of the Holy Savior, the American Legion in Rumford, Webb River Sportsman’s Club and the Snowshoe club. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling and dancing. He was also a long time member of the Roxbury Slippery Sliders Snowmobile club. Dad spent many hours tinkering in his garage….there were not many things he couldn’t fix.He will be deeply missed by Phyllis Young, his loving companion of 31 years; three children, son Stephen Waugh of Mexico, daughter Kendra Waugh of Rumford, and daughter Tammy Waugh and companion Clayton Pelletier of Rumford; his brother Wilfred Waugh of Georgia and his sister Jacqueline Waite of Mexico; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 32 years, Anita, in 1987; son Gary Waugh in 1992, daughter Gail in 1968; brother Eugene Waugh in 2018, sister-in-law Beverly Waugh in 2020 and brother-in-law James Waite in 2020. A special thank you to Allison and Keith. You treated Dad like he was your own….we will be forever grateful.You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com. Due to restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to theAmerican HeartAssociationP.O. Box 417005Boston, MA 02241-7005or theAmerican LungAssociation122 State StreetAugusta, ME 04330