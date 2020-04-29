AUBURN – Normand A. Perron, 87, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Sunday April 26, 2020. Born on Sept. 15, 1932 in Lewiston to Arthur and Blanche Huard Perron, he attended school in Lewiston, graduating from St Peter and Paul School in 1946. He married Jeannine A. Vachon on June 27, 1953 in Lewiston and together they raised four children.Norm worked at St. Mary’s General Hospital for 44 years as a baker in the hospital’s kitchen and food services department and was well-known for his famous chocolate cream pies and whoopie pies. He was a Cursillista, a faithful member of Holy Family Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Joseph’s Association at Holy Family Church and served in the Army National Guard. Besides his love of cooking and baking, his hobbies included gardening, working in his flower beds, fixing things around the house, keeping the neatest cellar ever, feeding the birds and reading his daily prayers. He traveled to many places with friends and family and always especially enjoyed the gardens- he was never bored in his retirement.Family was of utmost importance to Norm, celebrating any occasion. Sunday get-togethers with family and friends after church was a normal routine that he dearly enjoyed, along with playing any kind of cards with them. He was a jokester who loved to make people laugh but could laugh at himself also.He is survived by his beloved wife and soul-mate of 66 years; one brother, Claude Perron of Lewiston, one sister, Liane Charest of Auburn; three sisters-in-law, Pauline Morin of Greene, Helen Reynolds of Wayne, and Lil Benoit of Lewiston; four children, Maurice Perron and wife Shirley of Poland, Gerard Perron and wife ‘Teen of Acton, Mass., Susan McDonough and husband Mark of Saco, and Ann Marie Gagnon and husband Raymond of Lewiston; eight grandchildren, Alana Wurtz, Jacob Perron, Eric Perron, Laura Perron, AJ Perron, Joelle Perron, Craig McDonough and Jillian Hart; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and interacted with him.The family would like to thank the team from Clover Manor as well as the hospice team from AHCH for all their support, compassion, caring and guidance throughout Norm’s path during these strange times when even family was unable to be with him. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time and arrangements are by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home of Lewiston.