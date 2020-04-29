LONDONDERRY, N.H. – Richard Philip Gendron, 93, of Londonderry, N.H., died Monday April 27, 2020, in All American Assisted Living at Londonderry. He was born in Lewiston on April 28, 1926, a son of Philip and Albertine (Ouellette) Gendron.Richard proudly served his country during WWII as a member of the U.S Navy. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus and the Founding Grand Knight of Council #6267 of Pembroke, Mass. He was also a life member of the VFW and the American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry and a member of the Men of St. Joseph’s. Richard was a communicant of St. Mark’s Parish, Londonderry.After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Richard started a career as assistant controller for the Howard Johnson Co. in Quincy, Mass. and then later became senior vice president of the Seiler Corp. in Waltham, Mass. for 10 years. Following Seiler Corp., Richard became vice president and director of the Susse Chalet in Nashua, N.H. Richard later was a management consultant and commercial realtor prior to owning and operating L.G. Liquors in Quincy, Mass.He is survived by his son, Philip R. Gendron and his wife Christine of Plymouth, Mass.; daughter, Michele L. LaCerda and her husband Kevin of Londonderry; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Richard is predeceased by his wife Louisa (Celani) Gendron; daughter, Linda Ann Willwerth; and three sisters, Georgette Pierce, Muriel LePage and Loretta Fletcher.Funeral services will be held privately for the family. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made toAlzheimer’s Association,MA/NH Chapter309 Waverley Oaks RoadWaltham, MA 02452 To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com