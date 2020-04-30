To the Editor:

We would like to thank members of our community for their patience and understanding during this unusual and difficult time.

We are following the guidelines of the governor’s office and the Maine State Library to protect public health and safety. This means that the library is closed to the public for checking out books, computer use, printing, and public meetings. We are not providing curbside service right now. This goes along with the Maine State Library guidelines.

We ask that you please hold onto library materials and return them when the library re-opens.

While we may not be able to open our doors to you, we are committed to finding alternative ways to provide support and resources.

If you are not familiar with the Maine Infonet CloudLibrary, please visit the Bethel Library’s website and explore this service. You can use your Bethel Library card number to access free e-books and audiobooks. If you want to set up a library card, please contact us at [email protected]

Our Facebook page provides additional resources, including links to virtual museum tours, at-home activities, and online story time sessions.

Our staff is dedicated to keeping the library safe for all patrons and staff. We are quarantining books when they are returned and when we re-open we will have made changes in line with social distancing procedures.

Keep in touch through Facebook and our website for updates and when we will start providing in-person services again.

Thank you for all your support. Stay well.

Nancy Brown

Bethel Library Board of Trustees

