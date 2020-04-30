On Friday, April 17 first graders in Miss Meader’s class gathered in the CPS parking lot for a car parade. They celebrated a great month of remote learning by sharing what they have enjoyed the most and also got the chance to say hello to their friends from the safety of their vehicles.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles