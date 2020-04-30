NORWAY — During the quarantine, it is now more important than ever that we all stay mentally well and try to be as physically active as possible. With the support and help of many wellness providers in western Maine, we are able to bring you a variety of free virtual wellness programs which can be easily accessed using your home computer or smart phone.

Reiki, virtually or by phone: If you are looking for a way to lift up your mood, and/or find deep relaxation, and/or lessen muscle aches and pains, you might consider having a distant Reiki session…It’s very easy to do and you can have session with a Reiki practitioner either virtually or just with your phone!

Individual Ayurveda wellness sessions, virtually or by phone: Ayurveda is a 5,000 year old science of holistic health built upon principles that are in Harmony with Nature. Ayurveda recognizes the interconnection to the mind/body/spirit complex and is often referred to as The Sister Science of Yoga. Science confirms that health and vibrancy can be maintained throughout one’s life. Adding principles of Ayurveda and Yoga into your daily routine will positively affect your life. This is the heart of Ayurveda.

Karen Vasil Busch is a Board Certified Ayurvedic Provider who can provide wellness, nutritional and lifestyle coaching sessions. Visit her website www.karenvasilbusch.com or call her at (207) 336-2065 to schedule an appointment and use a Caring Coupon for a private virtual Ayurveda wellness session.

Individual SomaSoul® somatic movement therapy, virtually: This session will help you release physical, mental & emotional blocks and guide you toward their inherent ground, connection and power. Each one-hour session begins with a body scan to hone in on your unique needs and uses active listening & creative self-expression (drawing, writing & gesture or dance) to release blocks and find greater awareness and well being. Email Kathryn Gardner or call (207) 890-7823 to use a Caring Coupon for one of these sessions!

Individual yoga & meditation: These sessions are designed around your unique needs and abilities and will help. you find steadiness of mind, well being in your body and open-heartedness during this troubling period. Email Kathryn Gardner or call (207) 890-7823 to use a Caring Coupon for one of these sessions!

For a complete list of virtual wellness classes and workshops, visit our website at: www.crcofwm.org.

