OTISFIELD — Looking for ways to be productive and occupied while staying at home due to the virus? Join us in picking up litter along our roads in Otisfield. Last spring, the Conservation Committee sponsored a very successful roadside clean-up. Many people asked us to make it an annual event, so we had scheduled a date in May for this year’s clean-up. However, we cancelled because of the present need for social distancing. Not wanting to look at all that unsightly litter along our roads all spring and summer, we recently created a Facebook page called Otisfield Roadside Clean-Up. We are asking townspeople to join our Facebook page and post pictures of their efforts helping to keep our community clean and beautiful. It can be a solo or family activity, without risk of catching “the virus.” It’s also “win-win” and a great way to introduce others, like kids and grandkids, to responsible citizenship.

Adopt a section of road near your home and continue to police it of discarded cans, bottles, fast food cups and bags, etc. Done that way, the mess never gets out of hand. Spring is a great time to do this as soon it will be hotter and buggier. We suggest that you stay safe by walking facing traffic, and wearing boots, gloves and bright clothing.

Join our Facebook page, Otisfield Roadside Clean-Up. Our beautiful town needs your help! As one of Don Verrill’s mentors used to say “if it’s to be, it’s up to me”…

