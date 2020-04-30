To the Editor:

Due to the changes necessitated by the impact of COVID-19, we are postponing our kindergarten screening originally scheduled for April. At this point, we are not rescheduling it and when we do, we will communicate that to families and the general public.

We will still be registering students who are eligible for Kindergarten. To register for Kindergarten, children need to be 5 years of age on or before October 15, 2020.

To register, please call the school (207)824-2839 or access our online registration form. The form can be found under the links section of the CPS website (https://cpes.sad44.org/) or on our Facebook page.

In May, you can expect to receive a packet in the mail from Crescent Park Elementary School. These registration documents will need to be filled out and mailed back to the school to ensure registration. You can also collect the documents that we will require from you at the time of the screening. This will include a copy of the child’s birth certificate from the town office where they were born, their immunization records, proof of residency (lease agreement, front page of a power or cable bill, mortgage statement), and any legal documents pertaining to custody.

You can have your child’s doctor fax the immunizations records to us:

Crescent Park Elementary School (207)824-0265

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out.

Tanya Arsenault

Principal

Crescent Park Elementary School

« Previous

Next »

filed under: