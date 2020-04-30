NORWAY — Even though Norway Memorial Library is closed, library resources are available. Some require a library card to access. If you don’t currently have a card and would like to register for one while the library is closed, please send an email to [email protected] with your first and last name, your physical address, your date of birth, and your email address. The library will reply to you with a library card number. There is no fee to receive this digital library card. When the library reopens, digital card holders will visit the library to complete the registration process and be issued a physical library card. Library cards are free to residents of Norway and South Paris, students who live in towns served by SAD 17, and people who work in the town of Norway.

Cardholders will use their name and library card number to access resources available from the Norway Memorial Library website. Visit www.norway.lib.me.us to find links to the following online resources.

The cloudLibrary is for digital audio and e-books. A link on the library’s homepage takes users to the cloudLibrary. Users will download the appropriate app to their device then log in using their library card. Once logged in, users browse and borrow items.

TumbleBooks is a suite of resources made available free to public libraries through the end of August of 2020. The library website has links and login information to resources for all ages including Tumble Book Library, Tumble Math, Teen Book Cloud, Audio Book Cloud, and Romance Book Cloud.

Click on Digital Maine Library for access to digital magazines, newspapers, and resources like Ancestry.com, Chilton Library Gale Legal Forms, Learning Express, and video tutorials from Niche Academy. The Digital Maine Library is a resource that could be very beneficial to students and families managing schooling from home.

In addition to these resources, Norway Memorial Library is using its Facebook page to connect with library users. Norway Memorial Library’s children’s librarian Annika Black posts story times and is recording Chapter Book Chatter where she reads a book one chapter at a time. Library Director, Beth Kane, hosts a public online Book Chat. Attendees discuss what they have been reading while staying at home. Find information about connecting to the next Book Chat by searching Events on the library’s Facebook page.

The library looks forward to the day when they will be able to reopen to the public. Until then, they continue to follow guidelines set by Governor Mills, the Maine CDC, the Maine State Library, and the American Library Association.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: