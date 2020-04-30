PORTLAND – The Maine Film Association is launching a collaborative community film project, “Antidote – Maine Stories from the 2020 Pandemic.” The MFA is calling for short film submissions to include in the collection. “Antidote” will be a compilation of a variety of works created by Maine-based filmmakers that document the Maine experience during the COVID-19 crisis. “Antidote” will be shared with audiences via MFA news, virtual screenings, and social media. Other options for television broadcast and possible theatrical screenings in a post-pandemic world are being explored.

Short film submissions from Maine filmmakers of all skill levels, backgrounds, and specialties are welcome. Submissions can be of any genre, portraying some aspect of the pandemic.

“We encourage filmmakers across the state to share perspectives and stories that capture this unprecedented moment in world history, be they documentation of the challenges/heartache/boredom/personal joys or achievements resulting from the crisis and sheltering in place, fictional stories spawned from the creative mindspace that social isolation may provide, video diary entries, cat videos, or other entertaining musings that spring from this trying time,” says MFA Board President Tom Handel.

The deadline to submit a 30- to 180-second short film to be included in the “Antidote” collaborative film project is Monday, May 11. Learn more about the submission guidelines and submit your work at mainefilm.org/antidote-call. For questions or more information, please contact MFA staff at [email protected]

The Maine Film Association is an association of film professionals, students, and production companies working to create better business, educational, and networking opportunities for people working in the film industry in Maine. Their mission is to advance the art, craft, and business of filmmaking in Maine and to make Maine a great place to live and work as a filmmaker.

For more information, email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: