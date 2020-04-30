WISHKAH, Wash. – Rev. Mark Allyn Edwards left this life and passed into his heavenly home April 6, 2020 at his home in Wishkah, Wash., surrounded by his loving family.Mark was born Feb. 10, 1957 to Neal Philip Edwards and Joyce Evelyn Gamble in Rumford. The family later moved to Auburn. During his years in Auburn, Mark met his savior, Jesus through his involvement with Christian Service Brigade and the East Auburn Baptist Church. Mark graduated from Edward Little High School in 1975. On June 18, 1977 Mark married his high school sweetheart, Melanie Ann Schlick. Pastor Mark studied Forestry at Unity College, Unity, Maine and then worked as a forester in Maine for eight years before God called him and his wife Melanie into full-time ministry.After graduating from New Brunswick Bible Institute in Canada, Mark was ordained on Feb. 12, 1989 at Newport Baptist Church in Vermont. They joined Berean Mission Inc. and studied Spanish at Rio Grande Bible Institute in Texas for one year. They traveled to Ecuador, South America where they served as missionaries doing church planting for 11 years. God called them back to the United States at the end of 2002.Mark served as Pastor at Liberty Baptist Church in Liberty and Cornerstone Baptist Church in Eastport. In 2011, Mark and Melanie moved out to Washington state to be nearer to their children and grandchildren. Soon after, Mark and Melanie joined Northwest Independent Church Extension (NICE) as missionaries. Mark became the pastor of Trinity Evangelical Church in Issaquah, Wash., until it merged with I-90 Community Church. Mark was invited to preach at Wishkah Valley Community Church (WVCC) in August and September of 2015, then in October, they voted him in as pastor where he served until his death. Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing especially fly fishing, tying his own flies. The Little Kennegago Lake area and the woods of Maine were dear to him and he loved being outside and enjoying creation. Mark always had a big vegetable garden and loved his wood stove in their home in Washington. Family vacations were always spent camping or at the ocean during their Ecuador days. He loved being able to teach his grandchildren his love of nature, kyaking and camping.Mark is survived by Melanie Edwards, his wife of 42 years; his son, Christopher Edwards and wife Erin and their five children, Savannah, T.J., Alianna, Hayden and Mykala of Puyallup,Wash.; his daughter, Rebecca Gudino and her husband Byron and their two children, Caleb and Madelayne of Aberdeen, Wash.; his sister, Mary Ellen Pinkham and her husband Doug of Norridgewock and their children; his stepdad, George Blair of Augusta; his uncle, Ronald Edwards and his wife Joanne of Windham, his uncle, Tom Gamble and his wife Rae; several cousins; and his wonderful lifelong friend and mentor, Lendel Parsons of Mechanic Falls.One of Mark’s favorite scriptures was, “I will lift my eyes unto the hills from whence cometh my help, My help comes from the LORD who made heaven and earth.” Psalm 121: 1-2. A memorial service for Mark will be held in Maine sometime in the summer months once travel is again possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Isaiah 61 International, run by Mark’s daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Byron Gudino who returned to the U.S. after 12 years of missionary work in Ecuador. Through their continued leadership, Isaiah 61 continues working in the same area that Mark did in Ecuador – South Quito – with an emphasis on church planting, leadership training, and social outreaches like food, school supplies, etc. Please earmark the gift in Memory of Mark Edwards and send it to:Isaiah 61 International60 Marshall Shore RoadLiberty, ME 04949Or you can give a gift online at isaiah61international.org/donate-now

Guest Book

« Previous