SABATTUS — The town meeting scheduled for May 21 will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Board of Selectmen, the meeting would not meet the requirements of the Town Charter, and a future date is contingent on factors associated with the coronavirus.

A new date will be discussed at the May 5 board meeting.

Meanwhile, the town has so far been able to avoid staff layoffs or furloughs, according to Town Manager Anthony Ward.

While he said next year’s budget outlook is “becoming tighter” due to changes in revenues, “staff anticipates meeting statutory requirements without furloughs or laying off of staff.”

Ward said the town has placed a spending freeze on nonessential items due to the revenue uncertainty.

During the April 21 meeting, the board voted to reopen the Martin Point boat launch, but officials said the remaining areas of the park will remain closed. Ward said that includes the beach, picnic areas and other waterfront areas.

The board originally closed the entire launch and park on April 7. Now, the parking area for trailers and launch will be open.

