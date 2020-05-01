CARRABASSETT VALLEY — In response to COVID-19, most Maine libraries have made the difficult decision to close to the public during this time. Don’t forget! There are many resources from public, academic, and school libraries that are available during these closures:

• Story Time – Many libraries are live-streaming story times and other content. Look for “Story Time with Andie” on the Carrabassett Valley Public Library Facebook page on Thursdays! In addition, there are fantastic online story time resources to save your voice and let a pro do the reading. There are also a variety of resources for free kids’ ebooks. Follow the “Online Story Resources” link here for updated suggestions from the Maine State Library: https://www.maine.gov/msl/libs/services/childliteracy.htm

• Internet Access – Even though your library may be closed to the public, many libraries have their wifi connections available 24/7. You can drive up in your car or find a spot outside the library to get a better connection.

• Learning Resources – Digital Maine Library, available to anyone in Maine, has resources for community members of all ages, including students. There are newspapers, language learning, genealogy, and more here: https://library.digitalmaine.org/

• More local resources – Visit the CV Library’s website http://www.carrabassettvalley.org/public-library or Facebook page to find additional local resources including ebooks and eaudiobooks, or other digital options. Email [email protected] to sign up for news through emails.

We look forward to the time when this will be behind us and we can offer our full services to our communities once again. We hope these resources help to get you through the interim.

