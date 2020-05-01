LEWISTON — Accused of stabbing a man on Bartlett Street last month, 19-year-old Abdi Ibrahim was arrested Thursday in Knox County.

Lewiston police had been searching for Ibrahim with a warrant charging him with elevated aggravated assault, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Police said on April 12, they received a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. of a stabbing at 142 Bartlett St. and found 19-year-old Mohamaed Ionis of Portland with several wounds to his midsection.

Detectives reviewed footage from several videos and interviewed potential witnesses as they were led to Ibrahim as a suspect.

After his arrest Thursday, he is expected to be returned to Androscoggin County for prosecution.

Ibrahim already has an extensive criminal history in the area.

He had been charged with four counts of arson stemming from fires that burned four apartment buildings and a garage on Bartlett and Pierce streets in Lewiston on May 3, 2013.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Ibrahim admitted two years later to a felony charge of aggravated criminal mischief. He was committed to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland until his 17th birthday. He was scheduled to be released earlier if he had completed a commitment program before he turned 17.

He had completed his program, but in September 2017 he was arrested by police and charged with beating and stabbing a 52-year-old man. Ibrahim admitted to aggravated assault stemming from that incident.

He was sent back to Long Creek and released shortly before the April 12 stabbing.

