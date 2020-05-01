LEWISTON – Martha A. Capano, 73, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. She was born in Lewiston on July 24, 1946 to Vincent and Aliette( Auclair) Capano.Martha graduated from Edward Little High School in 1964. She later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from USM in 1973. Martha worked as an accountant for Lessard and Son, Tri County Mental Health, and retired from Home Care for Maine in 2013. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Auburn.She is survived by a sister Frances M. Blanchette and husband Robert as well as her brothers, Daniel and wife Martha Capano and John and Giana Capano. Auntie Martha leaves many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of 4E at d’Youville Pavilion and Peg and Jamie of Beacon Hospice Care.Condolences and fond memories of Martha may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comA Funeral Mass will be be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn followed by interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lewiston at a later date due to Covid 19.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

