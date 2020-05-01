NORWAY – John “Johnboy” Wayne Gillis, 60, passed away at Maine Medical Center Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Portland. He was born August 9, 1959 to Claude and Anna (Saylor) Gillis in Macon, Ga.He is survived by his life partner Dianne; his two children Jennifer Gillis and fiancé Eric Place, Chad Helms and wife Jessica, two life children Ryan Mains of Seattle, Wash. and Stephanie (Mains) Madore and husband Randy; five grandchildren, Reese, Shelby, Everlea, Eliza and Abel; one sister Toni Leece of North Carolina, three brothers Perry Hoyt and wife Laurel of North Carolina, Eddie Clark and wife Collene of Florida, and David Clark of Florida; nephews Dwayne and wife Kim Wood, Michael and wife Faith Riddle, niece Melony with husband Scott Redcay; as well as many more nieces and nephews; along with aunts and uncles and cousins. On April 17, 1989 he met his life partner of 31 years Dianne Mains in Hebron, Maine. John enjoyed family, friends, bowling, traveling, lobster, racing, Georgia Bull Dogs and much more. He was an Autobody Technician who was well known for his superior paint jobs.A time of gathering will be held on Sunday, August 9, with further information on time frame and location TBD. Please reach out to Dianne for further information.

